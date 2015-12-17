Nexstar’s WZDX Expanding News, Adding Staff, Remodeling Facilities

Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced Thursday it is expanding news at WZDX, adding staff and remodeling its broadcast facilities in Huntsville, Ala.

Beginning April 4, the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 79 will air its own locally-based news programming and increase its primetime evening newscast to an hour. It will air from 9-10 p.m. CT each night. Nexstar is planning to spend $3.3 million to furnish its broadcast facilities, improve reporting capabilities and hire more than 20 news and production staff to support the launch of the new programming on air and produce content online at RocketCityNow.com on desktop and mobile.

“Live, local television news connects our viewers to their communities and provides viewers with a reliable source of essential information and in-depth coverage of breaking news events, weather, investigative reporting and compelling local stories,” said Tim Busch, Nexstar executive VP and cochief operating officer. “Nexstar’s unwavering dedication to provide superior local content while delivering an enhanced marketing platform for local businesses and advertisers are key components of our long-term success and we remain committed to delivering exceptional local programming and marketing services in Huntsville and the surrounding communities.”

The new studio will feature a locally-themed set and updated technologies and resources to support HD broadcasts and more. Nexstar bought the station on Dec. 1, 2014.

“Nexstar and our Huntsville station operations are dedicated to supporting the evolving needs and interests of our local viewing communities, hometown businesses, and public organizations,” Mark Overstreet, WZDX VP and general manager. “Localism is our top priority and the expansion of WZDX-TV’s local news programming on-air and online at RocketCityNow.com will provide Northern Alabama viewers with more local news content where, when, and how they want it.”