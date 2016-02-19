Nexstar’s WHAG Hagerstown, Maryland to Lose NBC Affiliation

NBC is ending its affiliation with WHAG, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group-owned station in Hagerstown, Md., this summer, NBCU confirmed. The station, acquired by Nexstar in late 2003, has been affiliated with NBC since its inception in 1970.

NBC has owned-and-operated station WRC serving the Washington, D.C. market. Hagerstown, encompassed within the DMA according to Nielsen’s 2016 estimates, is about 70 miles outside of D.C.

In addition to regular programming, including Today, Dateline, Sunday Night Football, late night and primetime series, the Peacock Network is airing the Olympics in August.

The Herald-Mail first reported the news.

Nexstar on Thursday announced that WHAG, starting July 1, will increase its local news programming with a $1 million investment in relocating news bureaus, opening new field offices, adding additional staff and buying new equipement and technology. The expansion will equate to over 20 more hours of local news each week, giving WHAG more than 50 hours weekly.

“Nexstar and our Four State station operations are dedicated to supporting the evolving needs and interests of our local viewing communities, hometown businesses, and public organizations," said Hugh Breslin, WHAG VP and general manager. "This is a very exciting time for WHAG-TV and our local viewers as this unprecedented expansion will increase our locally-produced news, lifestyle, sports, weather and community programming to over 50 hours per week, with 24/7 access to additional compelling local content online at Your4State.com."