Nexstar’s Perry Sook Receives Borrell Associates’ 2016 Award of Merit

Borrell Associates has honored Perry Sook, the founder, president, chairman and CEO of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, with the 2016 Award of Merit for outstanding leadership and innovation in local media.

He received the award Tuesday at Borrell’s seventh annual Local Online Advertising Conference in New York.

“Perry is known as a trailblazer in the broadcast industry, but not many people realize he’s also leading the charge in the digital space,” said Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates. “His vision to mold Nexstar into a marketing powerhouse in every market it serves has been unwavering, and his ability to assemble a portfolio that includes the necessary broadcast and digital assets required to do that has been impressive.”

Sook, a board member of NAB, TVB and the NBC Affiliate Association, has led Nexstar to great heights; the company recently agreed to acquire Media General in a blockbuster deal. Nexstar revealed record revenue during its quarterly earning report last week.

“NAB salutes Perry Sook for his well-deserved reputation as a visionary leader in local television and digital media,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “Every broadcaster owes thanks to Perry for fighting for fair compensation from pay TV operators who built billion-dollar businesses on programming supplied by local TV stations. Perry is a valued member of the NAB Television Board, and we congratulate him for his savvy business skills and commitment to localism.”

“Nexstar was founded nearly 20 years ago on a commitment to delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and this focus remains a key component of our operating and expansion strategies and our long-term growth and success,” Sook said. “On behalf Nexstar and the 4,000 plus employees across our television and digital media operations, I would like to thank Gordon and Borrell Associates for honoring us with this prestigious award.”