Nexstar Revenue Grows 34% in Quarter

Nexstar Broadcasting reported gross revenues of $122.9

million in the first quarter, a 33.6% increase over the same quarter a year

ago. Local revenue was up 31.9% while national revenue elevated 34.3%, for a

32.6% core revenue increase.





Nexstar's retransmission revenue was up 64.2% while online

business grew 57.3%, offsetting a 72.7% decrease in political revenue in the

quarter.





"Nexstar's strong operating and financial momentum

continues in 2013 as reflected by our record first quarter net revenue, BCF and

EBITDA and record 'odd year' free cash flow," said Perry Sook, Nexstar

chairman, president and CEO. "Industry revenue improved each month during

the first quarter and this trend continues for Nexstar in the second quarter to

date. As such, we are well positioned to grow all of our non-political revenue

sources throughout 2013."





In April, Nexstar and Mission Broadcasting agreed to acquire

the Communications Corp. of America stations for $270 million.





"When completed later this year, these stations will add

seven more duopolies to our operating base and overall, the transaction will

expand our geographic diversity and scale to 91 stations in 48 markets of which

33 are duopoly markets," said Sook. "Financially, the acquired

stations will also leverage our overhead and infrastructure and are highly

attractive on an economic basis as we have identified $12.5 million in

projected synergies."





The transaction is expected to generate over $50

million in annual incremental broadcast cash flow and to provide free cash flow

accretion in the first year approximately 20% higher than the run rate of

Nexstar's portfolio prior to the announcement of the transaction, said Sook.