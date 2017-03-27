Nexstar Reups Thomas O’Brien Through 2021

Thomas O’Brien, Nexstar Media Group’s executive VP of business development and chief revenue officer, has signed on to stick with the company through 2021, expanding his responsibilities to include accelerating the company’s digital growth in the process.

O’Brien joined Nexstar as CRO in November 2013. Since coming on board, he has developed and overseen the company’s multimedia strategy, leading to substantial growth in digital audiences and revenue, the company said in a release. O’Brien will also focus on Nexstar’s ability to capitalize on emerging offerings including automated ad sales, data, monetizing OTT distribution and the next-gen broadcast standard, ATSC 3.0, Nexstar said.

Before joining Nexstar, O’Brien spent 14 years as an NBC senior executive, most recently as executive VP and chief revenue officer for CNBC. His tenure included serving as president and general manager of NBC flagship WNBC New York.