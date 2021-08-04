Nexstar Reports Higher Second-Quarter Earnings

Nexstar Media Group’s profits jumped as advertising rebounded from its pandemic lows a year ago.

Second-quarter net income at the broadcaster rose to $200.1 million, or $4.51 a share, from $99.6 million, or $213 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 23.7% to $1.13 billion.

TV advertising revenue was up 35% to $432 million. Core advertising revenue, excluding political advertising, was up 42% to $423 million.

Distribution fee revenue was up 15% to $617 million and digital revenue climbed 57.3% to $73.4 million.

“Nexstar’s strong operating and financial growth momentum as well as our commitment to enhancing shareholder value was highlighted again in the second quarter as we delivered another period of outstanding financial results and industry-leading capital returns,” said CEO Perry Sook.

“In June, Nexstar marked its 25th anniversary of the Company’s founding,” Sook said. "As the largest broadcast group and the top producer of local news programming in North America, Nexstar is mobilizing our resources at scale to leverage the many opportunities we see across the business over the near- and long-term to deliver growing levels of content monetization.”