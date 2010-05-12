Nexstar Reports 24% Revenue Increase

Nexstar

Broadcasting Group reported first quarter net revenue of $68.6 million, 23.7%

better than the $55.5 million it reported in the first quarter of 2009. Local

advertising revenue was up 16.2% and national revenue climbed 21.8%.

Nexstar

reported a 39.9% increase in retransmission consent revenue in the quarter, to

$7.4 million, and a 25.9% increase in e-MEDIA revenues-representing $3 million

in online business.

"Nexstar's record first

quarter net revenue reflects solid growth from all of our revenue sources and

again demonstrates the value and success of our diversification strategies,"

said Nexstar Chairman/President/CEO Perry A. Sook. "Our 23.7% rise in first

quarter net revenue drove record first quarter BCF, EBITDA and free cash flow,

highlighting the significant operating leverage in our business model."

Sook said first quarter

automotive advertising rose 40% over the same quarter a year ago.

Nexstar also recorded

approximately $0.5 million of management fee revenue in 2010's first

quarter.

The

Irving, Texas based broadcaster owns, operates or provides services for 62 TV

stations in 34 markets.