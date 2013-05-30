Nexstar Rebrands Acquired WPTY Memphis

Nexstar Broadcasting Group is relaunching WPTY, which it

acquired from Newport Television last year.





One June 1, WPTY will debut as WATN-TV Local 24, coinciding

with Nexstar's new 27,000-square-foot HD facility in DMA No. 49.





WATN, CW affiliate WLMT and Nexstar's WJKT Jackson (Tenn.)

will operate under the Local 24 news brand, and at localmemphis.com. Memphis

and Jackson are around 90 miles apart.



Nexstaracquired a dozen stations, including WPTY-WLMT, from Newport for $285.5

million.



ArdythDiercks took over as WPTY-WLMT general manager in January. She hired Lisa

Lovell-Ayres to be news director inApril.





"This is a very exciting time for Nexstar and our

Mid-South station operations, as launching WATN Local 24 reflects our deep

commitment to serve our local community and advertising partners, while

delivering the most relevant, compelling and informative local news that

touches the daily lives of our viewers," Diercks said. "We are

re-dedicating ourselves to the local Memphis/Jackson community with the debut

of our new technologically advanced operations center and innovative local news

programming that will feature an updated, modern look, including new sets,

high-definition studio cameras, enhanced meteorological forecasting technology

and advanced weather and traffic presentation equipment."





WPTY is well off the pace in Memphis, which is dominated by

Local TV and Raycom stations. It was fourth in revenue last year, according to

BIA/Kelsey.





The Local 24 News brand will produce 43 hours of local news

a week, including a 9 p.m. newscast on WJKT.





"We are offering Memphis viewers, as well

as Web and mobile users, the most choices to access in-depth and informative

local news throughout the day and evening," said Diercks.