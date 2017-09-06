Nexstar Raises $2.5M for Hurricane Relief, Expands Effort

Nexstar Media, which already has raised more than $2.5 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, is expanding its companywide fundraising initiative.



The post-Labor Day part of the company’s Nexstar for Texas campaign will include stations dedicating airtime and using digital assets to drive donations, Nexstar said. The group will also partner with relief organizations to provide needed help, it said.



The $2.5 million already raised has stemmed from grassroots efforts launched by a number of the Irving, Tex.-based group’s 170 stations—24 of which are based in Texas. Telethons and phone banks are among the fundraising initiatives so far.



