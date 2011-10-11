Nexstar Promotes Walsh to Local Content Director

Nexstar veteran Jerry Walsh has been named director of local content development for the group, a new position at Nexstar. The post "highlights Nexstar's commitment to further expanding its development of local cross-platform content for its on-air and digital platforms," said Nexstar.

Walsh will work "across the Nexstar organization with news directors and the company's e-Media teams to create local content that enhances the client and viewer experience," said Nexstar. He will report to Blake Russell, senior vice president of station operations.

Walsh has held newsroom roles ranging from news director to producer to photojournalist.

Over the past year, he coordinated Nexstar's Super Bowl and election coverage. "Jerry's ability to leverage the value of local content creation across multiple platforms in a manner that elevates its relevance to on-air, online and mobile audiences has proven to be of value to our viewers and advertisers alike," said Russell. "He excels at driving our stations to create content that can be shared on a regional or group-wide level and we are confident his management, leadership and track record of showcasing local content will complement our initiative to expand our creation and development of unique local content."

Walsh helped launch Nexstar's news department in Utica, NY, earlier this year.

"Nexstar recognizes the importance of developing local content for its on-air and digital platforms and by doing so in a non-traditional manner, we are successfully addressing the needs of both audiences and advertisers," said Walsh. "I look forward to taking the practices I have learned on the station side to strengthen our local brand by increasing our position of being unique local content creators."