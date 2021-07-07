Nexstar Promotes Donna D’Amico to GM in Colorado Springs

Nexstar Media said it promoted Donna D’Amico to VP and general manager of its media operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado, effective immediately.

D’Amico has been director of sales for Nexstar’s TV stations in Colorado Springs, KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, as well as Fox21News.com since 2016. She succeeds Steve Dant, who announced his retirement in June and reports to Matthew Rosenfeld, senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar Media.

“Donna’s proven sales leadership experience, her innovative and forward-thinking approach to developing new revenue and content initiatives, and her results-driven performance make her the ideal candidate to lead our broadcasting and digital operations in Colorado Springs,” said Rosenfeld.

“Throughout her career, and especially during her most recent tenure at KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, Donna has grown revenue, expanded content, and developed effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners. Her lengthy track record of success over 30 years will serve her well in her new leadership role, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the successes to come under her leadership of the talented staff in Colorado Springs.”

This is D’Amico’s second stretch with KXRM and KXTU. From 2003 to 2005 she served as general sales manager for the stations. She has also held posts at stations in Denver, Cleveland and Santa Fe after starting her broadcast career as an account executive with WJW-TV, Cleveland, in 1992.

“I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to expand my role and lead the company’s Colorado Springs media operations, building upon the strong legacy of service to the community established by KXRM-TV, KXTU-TV, and FOX21News.com,” D’Amico said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our talented staff, including our strong local news team and an exceptional sales team that is well-versed in creating unique cross-platform solutions for our advertising and marketing clients. I am excited by what lies ahead.”