Nexstar Promotes Carter Murphy To GM at WJBF-TV, Augusta, Ga.

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Carter Murphy to VP and general manager of WJBF-TV, in Augusta, Ga., and Aiken, S.C., and its digital operations in the market.

Murphy has been with the station for 25 years and general sales manager since 2021. He succeeds Bill Stewart, who is retiring after serving as GM at WJBF since 2007. Murphy will report to Ron Romines, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar.

“Bill has done an outstanding job leading WJBF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said. Romines. “Carter is a worthy successor to Bill and very deserving of this promotion. After 25 plus years at WJBF-TV, he is extremely familiar with the station and the Augusta/Aiken community, and understands the needs of viewers, advertisers and marketers across the two-state region. He has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for WJBF-TV’s linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Carter as he takes on this new role.”

Murphy joined WJBF in 1997 as an account executive and rose though the ranks. He helped create Game Night Live, the only televised live high school football game televised in the Augusta/Aiken area. He also helped implement the annual Border Bowl Football All-Star Game, which raises money for Ronald McDonald House.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for this promotion and for giving me the opportunity to lead WJBF-TV’s broadcast and digital operations here in Augusta and the two-state region,” said. Murphy.

“I am looking forward to deepening my existing relationships within all the communities served by WJBF-TV,”he said. “This is a great television station with a rich history, and when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions offered to its viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors.”