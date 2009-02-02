Nexstar Picks Olive For KARD/KTVE

Cheryl Olive has been named VP/general manager at the Fox-NBC duopoly of KARD Monroe (Louisiana) and KTVE El Dorado (Ark.). She had been director of sales at WBRE/WYOU Wilkes Barre-Scranton; prior to that, she was in sales management at KARD/KTVE.

Olive, who graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe, will report to Nexstar co-COO Brian Jones.

"Cheryl has deep roots in northern Louisiana and has consistently delivered outstanding results for the Company since joining Nexstar in 2002," said Jones. "We look forward to her contributions as we deliver the market's most effective advertising solutions for clients and high quality local news, information and entertaining programming for viewers."