Nexstar Picking Up KCWI for $3.5 Million
Nexstar is acquiring KCWI Des Moines from Pappas Telecasting of Iowa for $3.5 million. KCWI is a CW affiliate.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
Nexstar acquired Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI in a deal with Citadel Communications last year.
On Oct. 23, Nexstar agreed to buy KASW Phoenix, also a CW, for $68 million.
KCWI airs a 6-10 a.m. variety program called Great Day that features local performers, authors and personalities, as well as local headlines, weather and traffic.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.