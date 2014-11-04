Nexstar Picking Up KCWI for $3.5 Million

Nexstar is acquiring KCWI Des Moines from Pappas Telecasting of Iowa for $3.5 million. KCWI is a CW affiliate.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Nexstar acquired Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI in a deal with Citadel Communications last year.

On Oct. 23, Nexstar agreed to buy KASW Phoenix, also a CW, for $68 million.

KCWI airs a 6-10 a.m. variety program called Great Day that features local performers, authors and personalities, as well as local headlines, weather and traffic.