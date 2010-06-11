Nexstar Opens New Joplin, MO Facility

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has opened a $5.5 million broadcast facility in Joplin, MO for its NBC affiliate, KSNF, as well as ABC affiliate KODE, which it manages. KODE is owned by Mission Broadcasting.

KSNF's previous facility was damaged when a broadcast tower collapsed on it during a May 2009 storm. The stations have already transitioned to their two new side-by-side main sets and control rooms in DMA No. 147.

"This facility represents a significant investment for Nexstar and reflects our commitment to our viewers in Joplin, Pittsburg, and the entire Four States Region," said Nexstar President/CEO Perry Sook. "With this new facility we are bringing KSNF and KODE under one roof, which will further improve efficiencies and productivity as a result of enhanced workflow capabilities."

The facility adds 10,000 square feet to the existing structure, along with a new broadcast tower and a consolidated newsroom. The facility features JVC HD field acquisition gear for news and creative services with Avid non-linear editing, two control rooms, two studios, three conference rooms, eight news editing suites, six creative services editing suites, and a combined master control workflow.

Nexstar is hosting an open house for sponsors and local businesses at the Joplin facility July 16 and one for the community the next day.