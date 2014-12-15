Nexstar, NBC Ink Affiliation Deal

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and NBC have extended affiliation deals for the 16 NBC stations owned by the broadcast group. Nexstar calls them “long-term” agreements but did not specify the terms.

“We are delighted to extend our affiliation agreements with NBC in a manner that recognizes the value of NBC programming to our stations and the value that our stations bring to the NBC television network and our local viewers,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar president and CEO. “With our stations also producing high quality, original, local news and other exclusive local programming, we are delivering great entertainment and information to viewers and an excellent platform for marketing solutions for local and national advertisers.”

Nexstar’s NBC affiliates include WHAG Hagerstown, WBRE Scranton-Wilkes Barre and KSEE Fresno.

“We are very pleased to extend our affiliation with Nexstar in 16 key markets,” said Jean Dietze, executive VP, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting. “Nexstar has a proven record for providing local viewers with high-quality programming and strong community support. We look forward to continuing our long-time collaboration with Perry and his local teams.”