Nexstar Names VP of Marketing, Business-Development Director

Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced that Blake Russell is its new vice president of marketing, working with the general managers of the broadcaster’s 29 stations.

Russell is a 10-year Nexstar veteran, having toiled as VP/GM at KNWA Fayetteville and KFTA Ft. Smith, Ark.

Russell takes over for Paul Greeley.

Nexstar also announced that Joseph E. Bixler is its new business-development director, new media. Bixler joined Belo Interactive in 2003 and held executive management positions at the various Dallas Morning News Web properties.

Bixler’s post is a new position for the broadcast group, which relaunched its station sites as community portals this year.