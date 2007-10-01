Nexstar Names VP of Marketing, Business-Development Director
Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced that Blake Russell is its new vice president of marketing, working with the general managers of the broadcaster’s 29 stations.
Russell is a 10-year Nexstar veteran, having toiled as VP/GM at KNWA Fayetteville and KFTA Ft. Smith, Ark.
Russell takes over for Paul Greeley.
Nexstar also announced that Joseph E. Bixler is its new business-development director, new media. Bixler joined Belo Interactive in 2003 and held executive management positions at the various Dallas Morning News Web properties.
Bixler’s post is a new position for the broadcast group, which relaunched its station sites as community portals this year.
