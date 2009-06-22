Nexstar Names Rogala Regional Manager

WCMH Columbus VP/General Manager Rick Rogala is moving to Nexstar, where he’ll run the Little Rock duopoly KARK/KARZ, and oversee 11 Nexstar TV markets as a senior vice president and regional manager.



Rogala starts July 6 and will report to Timothy Busch.



It’s a return to Nexstar and KARK for Rogala, who ran the station in 2005 before shifting to Media General’s WCMH in November 2007. In March, Rogala was bumped to a regional role, overseeing Media General properties (TV, newspaper, digital) in Ohio and Rhode Island.



“We are confident his wealth of broadcast knowledge, leadership, industry experience and proven track record of forging strong relationships between our staff, viewers, advertisers and the local communities where we operate will prove to be an asset across the eleven markets for which he will have responsibility,” commented Busch. “ We look forward to his return and lasting contributions as we deliver the most effective advertising solutions for clients and high quality local news, information and entertainment programming for viewers throughout Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.”



Rogala will oversee stations in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.



He said he was enthused to return to Little Rock and tackle greater responsibility. “The position of Senior Vice President and Regional Manager is a tremendous opportunity to generate results from the experience and relationships I have built over my career and the management strategies I have learned and developed,” he said. “I look forward to working with all station staff members to further enhance Nexstar’s leadership position in providing successful advertising solutions for our clients, while extending our track record of excellence in service.”