Nexstar Names Denk WATN Memphis General Manager

Joseph Denk has been named VP and general manager at Nexstar’s WATN-WLMT in Memphis and Jackson, Tenn., respectively. Since 2011, he has been VP and general manager of Nexstar’s WFRV Green Bay and WJMN Marquette. He starts immediately and will continue to report to Timothy Busch, co-chief operating officer of Nexstar. Denk succeeds Ardyth Diercks atop the stations.

“Joe has experienced tremendous success advancing our Green Bay, Marquette and Rockford operations into a long-term position of market leadership in local news production, community-focused content, live-event sports and entertainment programming, as well as digital and mobile service offerings,” said Busch. “He brings to his new position years of executive leadership success along with a deep understanding of Nexstar and our critical functions.”

Denk previously was VP and general manager of WQRF and WTVO in Rockford, Illinois. Prior to joining Nexstar, he was general manager of KFXA-KGAN Cedar Rapids.

"Nexstar’s long-term success reflects its core commitment to the viewers and advertisers across each of the individual markets it serves,” he said. “In my new role, I will further leverage the management experience and deep community relationships built over my career to generate results and further strengthen the position of our Memphis and Jackson television and digital operations as a leading provider of the most compelling entertainment programming and local news content in the market.”

ABC-aligned WATN was WPTY before Nexstar acquired it from Newport two years ago.