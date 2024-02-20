Nexstar Names Chris Pruitt GM Of Springfield, Mo., Operations

Nexstar Media Group said it named Chris Pruitt VP and general manager of its operations in Springfield, Missouri.

Pruitt will oversee KBRK, KOZL and their digital operations, plus Mission Broadcasting’s KOLR, which Nexstar runs under a management agreement.

He replaces Mike Spruill, who runs Nexstar’s station in Nashville and reports to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar broadcasting.

“Chris is the perfect choice to lead our media operations in Springfield, I know he is looking forward to getting back to a market where the local audience more closely matches his interests in nature and outdoor activities like hunting and fishing,” said Vaughn.

“In addition, just as he will do in Springfield, Chris has managed major network affiliates across multiple television stations in Waco and Twin Falls, and his recent large-market experience will be a real asset in this new role. Throughout his career, Chris has been successful by connecting to viewers and advertisers with the kind of local content that is both relevant and meaningful, and I am confident he will do the same in Springfield,” Vaughn said.

Previously, Pruit oversaw Nexstar’s stations in Houston. Before that, he ran stations in the Waco, Temple and Bryan, Texas, market..

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my nearly four years in Houston, and I’m proud of everything the team at KIAH CW39 accomplished—they are the best,” Pruitt said. “I am just as happy to be joining our broadcast and digital teams in Springfield, and look forward to forging a deep relationship with the community. I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”