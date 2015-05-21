Nexstar Names Candelaria KTSM El Paso GM

David Candelaria has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar-owned KTSM El Paso, an NBC station with Estrella TV on its multicast tier. He starts immediately and reports to Julie Pruett, senior VP of Nexstar Broadcasting.

Candelaria spent 17 years at Entravision, where he was VP and general manager of KINT-KTFN El Paso, a Univision-UniMas duo, along with five radio stations, and had launched Entravision’s Spanish language flagship station in El Paso. Prior to that, he was the general sales manager, national sales manager, and member of the board of directors of Paso Del Norte Broadcasting Corporation for six years before negotiating the sale of the company to Entravision in 1997.

“David has an impressive, diversified industry background and is a highly respected leader whose exceptional service and community involvement is acknowledged by local viewers, advertisers, businesses and community organizations in El Paso and throughout the region,” said Pruett. “In addition to leading teams that delivered effective marketing solutions for local and national advertisers, he has a proven long-term record of exceeding economic goals by implementing innovative programming strategies and unique digital concepts while elevating the level of service provided to the local community.”

El Paso is DMA No. 91. Candelaria succeeds Gary Sotir at the station.

“I am deeply committed to the extraordinary local community in El Paso, where my family and many of my close business contacts and personal friends reside,” said Candelaria. “In my new role, I will utilize the management and marketing experience I have garnered over my career to further grow the operations while delivering excellent results and superior levels of service to our local viewers and advertisers.”