Nexstar, Mission Acquire CCA Group for $270 Million

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Mission Broadcasting have

agreed to acquire Communications Corp. of America (CCA) and White Knight

Broadcasting for $270 million. The deal involves 19 TV stations.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is

expected to close early in the fourth quarter. Under the terms of the

agreements, Nexstar will acquire 11 of the CCA stations and will enter into

services agreements with certain identified parties, including Mission, which

is acquiring eight.

The stations headed to Nexstar are "geographically

complementary to Nexstar's operating base while also presenting significant

financial and operating synergies with the company's existing portfolio,"

Nexstar said in a statement. Upon closing, the proposed acquisition would

increase Nexstar's portfolio of stations that it owns, operates, provides

services to or programs to 91 stations in 48 markets, reaching around 13.9% of

U.S. television households.

"The transaction highlights Nexstar's role in the industry

as a leading consolidator of stations in mid-sized markets through accretive

transactions," said Perry Sook, Nexstar president and CEO. "The

acquisition significantly expands our revenue and operating base with stations

where we can quickly apply our operating and management disciplines to

meaningfully improve their performance which we believe will result in

significant free cash flow accretion immediately upon closing. The addition of

the CCA stations builds further scale and operating leverage and represents

another excellent opportunity for Nexstar to expand our footprint and portfolio

in attractive and highly complementary markets."

The stations include WEVV Evansville, KADN Lafayette (La.)

and WVLA Baton Rouge.

Both CCA and White Knight are based in Lafayette.

"Nexstar is a premier TV broadcasting

company that has grown in a disciplined fashion. We are pleased that the CCA

stations will become part of Nexstar's expanded footprint, giving them the

benefits of increased scale to build on the momentum we have created over the

past several years," said Peter Markham, chairman of CCA. "As part of

the Nexstar portfolio, we believe that our stations will be positioned

extremely well for future growth which should benefit our team members, customers

and the communities we serve."