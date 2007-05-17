Nexstar May Shop Stations

Nexstar Broadcasting has hired Goldman Sachs to "look into strategic alternatives," including selling the company's stations. Nexstar owns, programs or runs the sales operations of 49 TV stations covering about 8.25% of the country.

Nexstar is the 25th largest broadcast group in the country, according to B&C's latest top 25 station group tally. The broadcasters is coming off record revenues for the first quarter of 2007, which Nexstar Chairman Perry Sook attributed in part to boosts in retransmission consent payments.

Nexstar owns a mix of network affiliates.