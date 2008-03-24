Nexstar Inks Retransmission-Consent Deal with WideOpenWest

Nexstar Broadcasting Group entered into a six-year retransmission-consent agreement with cable operator WideOpenWest.

The deal grants WOW “the nonexclusive right to distribute Nexstar’s locally produced content, including market-leading local newscasts,” and to carry both the analog and digital signals for WTVW Evansville, Ind., Nexstar’s Fox affiliate.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Nexstar has been one of the more active broadcasters in terms of pushing for retransmission cash, negotiating deals with around 150 cable, wireless-cable and satellite operators since 2005. The company brought in $17.2 million in retrans revenue last year. Nexstar chairman, president and CEO Perry Sook said in a statement, “Our agreement with WOW highlights the industry’s growing appreciation of the value of the carriage rights for locally produced content and leading national programming.”