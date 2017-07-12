Nexstar, Fox Affiliate Deal Will Put Stations OTT

Nexstar Media and Fox have struck a deal to extend the group’s affiliations with the network through 2019 and distribute its 17 Fox-affiliated stations over-the-top, the company announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Nexstar’s Fox affiliates will go live on OTT platforms already distributing Fox programming.

That is particularly notable as Fox and its industrywide affiliates board have yet to come to terms on OTT distribution, as the other Big Four networks have. Fox has already gone live on Hulu without its affiliates on board.

Nexstar also extended its Fox affiliation agreements for the 12 stations it runs for Mission Broadcasting, Marshall Broadcasting, Shield Media, White Knight Broadcasting and Super Towers. Those stations also can opt-in for carriage on virtual MPVDs.