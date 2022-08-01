Nexstar Extends Employment Deal With Perry Sook Through March 2026

Nexstar Media Group said its board extended Perry Sook’s employment agreement as CEO through March 31, 2026.

Sook founded the broadcaster in 1996. He also serves as chairman and is Nexstar’s biggest shareholder.

The company went public in 2003 and since then revenue has increased from $87 million to $4.6 billion at the end of 2021.

“Given his long-term record of accomplishments, we are delighted to extend Perry’s employment agreement. He is rightfully recognized as the industry’s most effective leader and innovator, and his vision, commitment and team-building have driven Nexstar’s exceptional record of operating execution, consistent financial growth and the enhancement of shareholder value, while positioning the Company to aggressively compete in the ever-changing media environment,” said Dennis Miller, chair of Nexstar’s Board of Directors Compensation Committee. “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are grateful for Perry’s contributions and look forward to the continued benefit of his vision and dedication to the company’s viewers, advertising clients, team members, shareholders and other stakeholders.” ■