Nexstar Extends Affiliation Agreement With The CW

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and The CW have agreed to a new long-term affiliation agreement, keeping all nine of Nexstar’s owned or operated CW stations affiliated with the network for the foreseeable future.

“The CW and Nexstar have enjoyed an incredibly successful relationship through our affiliated stations around the country, as both companies have grown over the years,” said Chris Brooks, senior VP, network distribution, The CW. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future.”

The CW is on an upswing, with a 12% jump in total viewership year to year for the 2014-15 season.

“We are delighted to extend our affiliation agreements for our existing CW stations and to continue to bring CW’s unique brand and critically acclaimed programming to our viewers,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar president and CEO. “Nexstar complements the CW line up with our production of high quality, original, local news and other exclusive local programming.”

Two Mission Broadcasting Stations operated by Nexstar — KASN in Little Rock, Ark. and WTVW in Evansville, Ind. — inked new long-term CW affiliation deals.

The Nexstar stations extending their CW affiliations are:

KASW in Phoenix

KUCW in Salt Lake City

WCWJ in Jacksonville, Fla.

WLMT in Memphis, Tenn.

WWCW/WFXR in Roanoke, Va.,

WBRL in Baton Rouge, La.,

KGCW in Davenport, Iowa,

KGET-D2 in Bakersfield, Calif.

WWTI-D2 in Watertown, N.Y.