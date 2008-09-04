Nexstar Enters Retrans Pacts with DirecTV, AT&T

Nexstar Broadcasting Group inked multiyear retransmission-consent agreements with DirecTV and AT&T that give the pay TV services the nonexclusive rights to distribute Nexstar’s local programming.

The deals also allow DirecTV and AT&T to carry the standard-definition and HD signals of Nexstar stations.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed, but Nexstar chairman, president and CEO Perry Sook has been pushing hard for cash deals in his retrans negotiations.

“The new agreements with DirecTV and AT&T deliver valuable locally produced video content to important platform distributors,” he said. “Furthermore, these agreements ensure that DirecTV and AT&T U-verse TV subscribers have access to the broadest array of entertainment choices. Our advertiser base will also benefit with greater reach to leverage their messages.”