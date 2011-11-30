Nexstar, Dish Do Retrans Pact

Nexstar Broadcasting and Dish Network have agreed on a multi-year retransmission consent agreement, covering 55 TV stations and related digital channels owned by Nexstar and partner Mission Broadcasting.

Terms of the deal were not revealed. Nexstar is known to drive a hard bargain on retrans with its subscription-TV partners.

"We are delighted to enter into a new agreement with Dish as it validates the strength of our award-winning local content and leading national programming," said Perry Sook, chairman/president/CEO of Nexstar. "The agreement ensures that Dish subscribers have access to Nexstar's locally produced, market-leading local newscasts and network and syndicated programming, and gives advertisers the benefit of Dish's wide distribution."

Dish suggested it was pleased with the arrangement as well. "We thank Nexstar for serving as a valuable partner and for respecting our customers' wishes to have uninterrupted access to their local channels throughout these negotiations," said Dave Shull, Dish Network's senior VP of programming. "We pledge to work hard to offer the most channel choices and the lowest everyday prices in the industry."