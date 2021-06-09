Nexstar Digital Promotes Susan Parker to Top Strategy and Data Post

The digital division of Nexstar Media promoted Susan Parker to chief strategy officer and executive VP for strategy and data, a new position, effective immediately.

Parker, who had been senior VP of strategy and business intelligence, will be based in Connecticut and report to Karen Brophy, president of Nexstar’s digital division.

“As the digital division continues to build out a unified data strategy, developing new products, and leveraging data to personalize our ad technology products remain major areas of focus,” said Brophy. “Susan brings deep expertise and a proven track record leading data transformations, and along with her team, will be instrumental to our product innovation.”

Parker joined Nexstar Media in 2019 from Nielsen, where she was VP of marketing cloud solutions. Before that she held posts at The New York Times and Hearst.

“This is a time of tremendous change for our industry,” said Parker. “I look forward to leveraging Nexstar’s impressive scale to build advanced data capabilities that guide our decisions, while also creating new products that anticipate audience and advertiser demands. I am thrilled to lead such a dynamic team, delivering cutting edge capabilities and advertising products to our key stakeholders, local television stations, and premium clients.”