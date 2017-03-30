Nexstar Digital Names Gregory Raifman President

Former Rubicon Project president Gregory Raifman will become Nexstar Digital’s first president starting April 1, the latest step in the company’s expansion since its acquisition of Media General in January.

In an announcement Thursday, Nexstar said Raifman’s appointment follows the merger of Nexstar’s digital advertising and monetization products and services under the umbrella of Nexstar Digital, a subsidiary of the larger media group.

In his role, Raifman will oversee the development and implementation of the company’s business strategy, integrating digital products into the brand and using those products to fuel revenue growth, the company said. He also will be responsible for identifying investment opportunities to boost the company’s infrastructure, while also growing its capabilities.

Raifman joins Nexstar from Rubicon Project, where he served as president and continues to be a board member. Before that, Raifman was founder, chairman and CEO of the ad tech company Mediaplex. After several acquisitions, that company operated under the name Conversant, which was sold to Alliance Data Systems for $2.3 billion in 2014.