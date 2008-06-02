Nexstar Creates Senior VP/CTO Post
Nexstar Broadcasting Group created the new post of senior vice president, chief technology officer, to head up its digital initiatives and integrate them with its advertising operations.
Nexstar, which owns 50 TV stations in 29 markets, tapped Adrian Giuhut for the post. He had been CTO of AvantGuard Technologies, where he developed Web-based video-distribution and advertising products.
He will be responsible for all of Nexstar's information-technology infrastructure, with new-media developers also reporting to him.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.