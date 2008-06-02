Nexstar Creates Senior VP/CTO Post

Nexstar Broadcasting Group created the new post of senior vice president, chief technology officer, to head up its digital initiatives and integrate them with its advertising operations.

Nexstar, which owns 50 TV stations in 29 markets, tapped Adrian Giuhut for the post. He had been CTO of AvantGuard Technologies, where he developed Web-based video-distribution and advertising products.

He will be responsible for all of Nexstar's information-technology infrastructure, with new-media developers also reporting to him.