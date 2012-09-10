Nexstar, CBS Ink Affiliation Deal
Nexstar and CBS have entered into an affiliation agreement
for nine stations that are good through 2018. The deal covers eight
Nexstar-owned stations: KLBK Lubbock, KLST San Angelo (Texas); KTAB
Abilene-Sweetwater (Texas), WCIA Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, WFRV Green Bay,
WJMN Marquette, WMBD Peoria-Bloomington and WROC Rochester.
In addition, Mission Broadcasting has entered into a new
long-term affiliation agreement for its KOLR Springfield (Mo.). Nexstar has a
management deal with Mission.
"We are delighted to continue our relationship with CBS
in these important television markets through the long-term extension of our
affiliation agreements," said Perry Sook, Nexstar president and CEO.
"CBS has a strong slate of programming. Our affiliation with CBS combined
with our stations' market-leading local news and unique community-focused
programming allows us to deliver great entertainment and information to viewers
as well as superior marketing solutions for advertisers."
Nexstar's affiliation clash with the Fox network in 2011
resulted in several Nexstar stations losing their Fox affiliations.
"This mutually beneficial long-term affiliation renewal
recognizes the value of CBS Television programming," said Diana Wilkin,
president of affiliate relations at CBS. "These are nine important markets
where Nexstar has consistently delivered strong local programming and community
service, which has complemented television's #1 line-up and news and sports
franchises extremely well."
The previous affiliation agreements for the nine stations
expired at various times in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The affiliation agreements for the remaining Nexstar or
Mission stations, WTAJ Johnstown-Altoona and WYOU Wilkes Barre-Scranton (owned
by Mission), follow separate renewal schedules and are due to expire in June
2016 and June 2015, respectively.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.