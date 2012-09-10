Nexstar, CBS Ink Affiliation Deal

Nexstar and CBS have entered into an affiliation agreement

for nine stations that are good through 2018. The deal covers eight

Nexstar-owned stations: KLBK Lubbock, KLST San Angelo (Texas); KTAB

Abilene-Sweetwater (Texas), WCIA Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, WFRV Green Bay,

WJMN Marquette, WMBD Peoria-Bloomington and WROC Rochester.





In addition, Mission Broadcasting has entered into a new

long-term affiliation agreement for its KOLR Springfield (Mo.). Nexstar has a

management deal with Mission.





"We are delighted to continue our relationship with CBS

in these important television markets through the long-term extension of our

affiliation agreements," said Perry Sook, Nexstar president and CEO.

"CBS has a strong slate of programming. Our affiliation with CBS combined

with our stations' market-leading local news and unique community-focused

programming allows us to deliver great entertainment and information to viewers

as well as superior marketing solutions for advertisers."





Nexstar's affiliation clash with the Fox network in 2011

resulted in several Nexstar stations losing their Fox affiliations.





"This mutually beneficial long-term affiliation renewal

recognizes the value of CBS Television programming," said Diana Wilkin,

president of affiliate relations at CBS. "These are nine important markets

where Nexstar has consistently delivered strong local programming and community

service, which has complemented television's #1 line-up and news and sports

franchises extremely well."





The previous affiliation agreements for the nine stations

expired at various times in 2012, 2013 and 2014.





The affiliation agreements for the remaining Nexstar or

Mission stations, WTAJ Johnstown-Altoona and WYOU Wilkes Barre-Scranton (owned

by Mission), follow separate renewal schedules and are due to expire in June

2016 and June 2015, respectively.