Nexstar Buys Providence CW Affiliate Minus the Spectrum

Nexstar has struck a deal with OTA Broadcasting to buy the non-spectrum assets of WLWC, the Providence, R.I. CW affiliate, for $4.1 million, the company announced Monday.



OTA sold the station’s spectrum in the recent incentive auction. That means the agreement doesn’t need FCC approval.



In a statement, Nexstar said the CW affiliation will bolster the company’s offerings in Providence, where Nexstar already operates CBS affiliate WPRI, Fox affiliate WNAC, and a MyNetwork affiliate on a digital subchannel.



The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2017.