Nexstar and Insight Ink New Multiyear Deal

Small-market TV station group Nexstar Broadcasting and cable operator Insight Communications have inked a new multiyear retransmission agreement. The deal calls for Insight Communications to carry the analog and digital signals for nine Nexstar outlets in markets such as Champaign, Ill.; Terre Haute, Ind.; and Fort Wayne, Ind.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that is beneficial to all parties, especially our customers,” Melani Griffith, Insight’s VP of programming, said in a statement. “It is particularly gratifying to be able to continue providing them with the programming they enjoy from the Nexstar stations while keeping our cable rates fair.”

This is Nexstar’s second recent retransmission deal. The company recently ended a nasty 10-month carriage dispute with Cox Communications, where Nexstar had pulled its stations off Cox systems. The two agreed to carriage for Nexstar’s analog and digital signals and any future multicast channels.

The Insight deal goes a bit further to establish a local video-on-demand newscast in several markets. The stations will supply Insight with same-day newscasts that can be time-shifted for VOD.