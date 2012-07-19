Nexstar Acquires 12 Newport Stations for $285.5 Million

Nexstar Broadcasting and Mission Broadcasting are partnering

to acquire 12 TV stations from Newport Television for $285.5 million. Nexstar

will acquire 10 stations and digital services outfit Inergize Digital and

Mission will acquire two stations in Little Rock.





In separate deals, Newport parent Providence Equity Partners

is selling six stations to Sinclair and four to Cox.





"The planned acquisition of the Newport stations

substantially broadens Nexstar's local television broadcasting platform with

stations that are geographically complementary to and diversify Nexstar's

operating base," said Nexstar in a statement, "while also presenting

significant financial and operating synergies with the company's existing

portfolio."





The stations headed to Nexstar are KTVX-KUCW Salt Lake City,

WPTY-WLMT Memphis, WSYR Syracuse, WBGH-WIVT Binghamton, WETM Elmira, WJKT

Jackson (Tenn.) and WWTI in Watertown (N.Y.).





Mission gets KLRT-KASN Little Rock.





"The Newport transaction is a transformational event

for Nexstar from a strategic and operational standpoint and will bring very

significant free cash flow accretion to the company immediately upon

closing," said Perry Sook, Nexstar chairman, president and CEO. "The

acquisition significantly expands our revenue and operating base with stations

where we can quickly apply our operating and management disciplines to

meaningfully improve their performance which we believe will drive strong cash

flow growth."





The transaction would increase Nexstar's portfolio of

stations that it owns, operates, programs or provides services for to 67

stations in 40 markets, reaching 11.4% of all U.S. television households.





Nexstar announced a year ago that it was exploring a

possible sale of its stations. Sook said Nexstar will continue to look to sell

some assets. "In the current environment we see further opportunities to

optimize our portfolio through strategic acquisitions and divestitures,"

he said. "In this regard, and reflecting another outcome of the strategic

review process, we are in discussions to divest certain stations in smaller,

non-core markets to allow us to best maximize the value of our intellectual

capital and operating management."





Sook said the purchase price for the Newport stations is

approximately 5.5 times the stations' average 2011/2012 pro-forma projected

cash flow and approximately 5 times their 2012 pro-forma projected cash flow.



