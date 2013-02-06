Nexstar to Acquire KSEE Fresno for $26.5 Million

Nexstar has agreed to acquire KSEE Fresno from Granite

Broadcasting for $26.5 million. Nexstar has entered into a time brokerage

agreement with Granite to operate the station, an NBC affiliate, immediately.





The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is

expected to close mid-year.



Nexstaragreed to acquire KGPE, the CBS affiliate in Fresno, late last year.





"KSEE squarely meets our acquisition criteria as it

further expands our revenue, scale and operating base, creates another duopoly

market for Nexstar and is financially accretive," said Perry Sook, Nexstar

president and CEO.





Fresno-Visalia is DMA No. 55. KSEE is the No. 4 revenue

station there, according to BIA/Kelsey. KGPE is No. 3.





The KSEE deal was reported the same day that Nexstar

announced it was reclaiming the Fox affiliation in Ft. Wayne. Its WFFT had lost

the Fox affiliation in 2011, with the Granite station in Fort Wayne, WISE,

picking up Fox for its subchannel.





The proposed transaction will result in Nexstar operating

one station and/or providing sales and other services to another in 26 of the

41 markets where it operates, assuming the completing of recent acquisitions.

Sook said the terms reflect a five times purchase price, offering additional

retransmission and operating efficiencies.





"Granite has owned KSEE since 1993 and we have greatly

valued the opportunity to serve the communities of California's Central

Valley," said Peter Markham, CEO of Granite. "Fortunately, this

transaction maximizes value at Granite and will pass on this great asset and a

dedicated group of talented employees to a new owner also committed to broadcast

excellence."