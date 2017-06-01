Nexstar, ABC Strike OTT, Affiliation Deals

Nexstar Media has inked two new deals with ABC, one of which sets the course for putting the group’s affiliates with the network over-the-top.

In an announcement Thursday, Nexstar said its new master OTT agreement could put its 24 ABC affiliates on platforms such as DirecTV Now, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV, as well as ABC’s offerings. The deal reflects growing cooperation between affiliates and the Big Four networks, which were at odds over negotiating OTT carriage.

Nexstar and ABC have also signed an affiliation deal that extends their relationship through Dec. 31, 2022.

Both agreements cover affiliates Nexstar runs for Mission Broadcasting, Shield Media and Vaughn Media.