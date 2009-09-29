Newsy.com Creates iPhone App

Newsy.com has created an application for iPhones that will be available free on the iTunes store as of Wednesday (Sept. 30).



With the help of students from the Missouri School of Journalism, Newsy.com produces 2-3-minute videos that analyze how stories are being reported by major news organizations.



Users will be able to share videos via Twitter and Facebook and post comments via their phones that will be synced with the Web site.



Newsy.com was started in Silicon Valley by former journalism school alum and Newsy President Jim Spencer, who moved the company to Columbia, Mo. (home of the University of Missouri) with economic development help from the city and tax credits from the state.

