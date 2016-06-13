Newsy Video Airing on Schurz Newspaper Sites

Newsy, the E.W. Scripps-owned OTT channel, is extending its reach starting Monday by publishing its millennial-oriented video on Schurz Communications’ six newspaper websites.

“Digital audiences are looking for the latest news in video format, no matter the place or device,” said Newsy general manager Blake Sabatinelli. “Newsy helps publishers like Schurz meet that audience demand, while also delivering an additional stream of revenue.”

Billed as an alternative to traditional broadcast news, Newsy produces original stories covering the breadth of national and international news. The channel is available on a range of OTT platforms including Apple TV, Sling TV, Roku, and Google Chromecast.