Newsy Nabs First Cable Carriage Deal

Newsy, the E.W. Scripps’ OTT video news channel, for the first time is available on cable TV under an agreement with Cincinnati Bell.

Newsy Live, a regularly updated feed of headline news, will air in high-def. Subscribers to the carrier’s Fioptics service can access Newsy on channel 508, which is just below WCPO, Scripps’ ABC affiliate, and three channels above Hearst's NBC affiliate WLWT.

“Cable is still the most powerful television viewing platform in the world,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy.

While the launch marks Newsy’s first cable deal, the site is distributed on a range of OTT platforms including Sling TV, Roku, Watchable from Comcast and Apple TV.