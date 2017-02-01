Newsy Looking Deep Into Trump's Potential Conflicts

Newsy, the E.W. Scripps-owned OTT network, is delving into the Trump administration’s potential conflicts of interest with a special report on the subject Wednesday night.

The report, “Conflicted,” was produced by Newsy’s Washington-based team, using in-depth reporting and graphics to navigate Trump’s far-reaching business dealings, and the ethical concerns they create, Scripps said. The trailer is below.

“With ‘Conflicted,’ we’re looking at the ways the president’s personal profits could interfere with his governing, and we’re illustrating it in a way no one has before,” said Zach Toombs, who heads Newsy’s Washington bureau.

The report will air live at 8 p.m. ET time Wednesday on Newsy via its OTT platforms including Hulu, Sling TV, Roku and Apple TV. It also will be available on Newsy’s mobile apps.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwH6f4Vczi4[/embed]