Newsy Hires Turnham as Managing Editor

Multi-platform streaming news service Newsy said it hired Steve Turnham as managing editor.

Turnham, who has worked at CNN, ABC News and last year helped launch TNT’s Chasing the Curewith Ann Curry, will lead and help build Newsy’s news gathering unit. He reports to Christina Hartman, VP of news and programming, and is based in Washington, D.C.

He started his career at the Washington Post before moving to CNN as a producer in the cable news network’s political unit. He later became senior producer for Anderson Cooper 360.

He then became executive producer of Al Jazeera’s America Tonight with Joie Chen. After Al Jazeera, Turnham moved to ABC News as Washington producer. He helped produce an ABC primetime documentary series on 1969.