Newsrooms Haven't Changed Much

There are more minorities in newsrooms than there were a year ago, but

it's not like you'd notice. An annual survey by the Radio-Television News

Directors Association and Ball State University shows that, on average, the

percentage of minority newsroom hires hasn't changed much in a decade. In 1994,

minorities made up 18.0% of the TV-newsroom workforce; this year, they are

21.8%.

"Barring some significant changes, I'm not sure it's going to get any

better," says Bob Papper, professor of telecommunications at Ball State

University in Muncie, Ind., and director of the RTNDA/Ball State annual survey

on diversity.

The survey, released this summer, found that minorities' representation

in the TV-newsroom workforce grew to 21.8% in 2004 from 18.1% in 2003. Half of

that growth was among African-Americans; the other half, among

Hispanic-Americans, who are benefiting from the boom in Spanish-language TV in

the U.S. Growth among Asian-Americans declined while the percentage of Native

Americans in TV newsrooms remained flat.

While any increase is good news, Papper attributes at least some of the

change to survey methodology. For this year's numbers, his team contacted news

directors by mail, phone, fax and, for the first time, e-mail. News directors

also could fill out an online survey, a new component. By making it easier to

respond, the survey drew responses from 838 news directors, 30% more than

usual. "That increased response should make the data more reliable," Papper

says, "but it could also make a comparison with previous years more

tenuous."

What's more, even with this year's nearly 4% increase, minority hiring

at TV stations isn't growing as fast as the minority population in the U.S.

Since 1990, annual population growth has been nearly 7%.

Possibly, broadcasters' efforts to recruit minority hires may have

lessened because the U.S. Court of Appeals kept remanding the FCC's Equal

Employment Opportunity rules back to the agency. With or without rules, TV and

radio stations employ far more minorities than do newspapers, which have never

faced government regulation on hiring. Minorities make up 12.5% of newspaper

staffs, according to the survey.

News directors say recruiting minority hires makes good business sense.

"I think we are going to be more successful if we make sure that our staff

mirrors the community," says Scott Diener, executive news director of Arizona

News Channel, the cable news co-venture of Cox Cable and Belo Corp.'s KTVK

Phoenix. "How can you cover the community if you are not part of that

community?"

To aid in its efforts covering the local population, much of which is

Hispanic, KTVK has offered a minority internship through Arizona State

University since 1991.