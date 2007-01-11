Newspaper-TV Marriage Ruined by Online Video

Newspaper-TV Marriage Shows Signs of Strain (Wash Post)

At the Washington bureau of the Belo newspaper chain, two veteran television reporters whose stories appeared on Belo's 19 broadcast stations were laid off and are to be replaced by videographers who will shoot digital video for the Web sites of Belo's 11 newspapers, including the Dallas Morning News.

Last week, the New York Times Co. sold its nine TV stations for nearly $600 million, months after it left its partnership with Discovery Communications on a joint TV channel.