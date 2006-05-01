NewsOne Adds One, Moves Two
ABC's affiliate news service, ABC NewsOne, has has shifted two correspondents and hired a third.
Correspondent Stephanie Sy will move from London to the New York bureau. She will be replaced by New York correspondent Gloria Riviera.
Maya Kulycky, a correspondent for CNBC, has joined ABC NewsOne as a Washington-based correspondent.
