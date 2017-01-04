NewsOn Launches Website to Complement App

NewsOn, the local news aggregation platform, has added a website to its offerings, allowing users a new way to stream newscasts from stations around the country.

The website, WatchNewsOn.com, offers desktop or mobile users access to newscasts produced by 175 affiliates around the country—which, until now, have been available on the NewsOn app.

“NewsOn’s mission is to offer everyone immediate access to live, local news from across the nation, and that is exactly what we envisioned for WatchNewsON.com,” said CEO Louis Gump. “The website builds upon NewsOn’s robust app platform by providing users with a new channel to access important news.”

NewsOn’s participating stations are located in 113 markets covering 84% of the U.S., including 48 of the top 50 markets and 89 out of the top 100 markets, according to the company.