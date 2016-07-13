NewsON Launches Website as Adjunct to App

NewsON, the app that distributes local newscasts from around the country, is now making content for the first time available on a website, too.

The site, newson.us, is designed to complement the streaming app by highlighting top trending and high-profile clips, according to the company. Videos are curated in categories including weather, election news and sports.

CEO Louis Gump said in a statement that the website enables participating TV stations to explore new ways to connect with viewers.

“We’re excited to roll out the NewsON browser experience because it creates a fresh way for people to watch many of the best local news videos from TV stations across the country,” Gump said. “Now anyone with an internet connection and a web browser can access these video clips on any device. This launch is another step toward NewsON’s vision to provide access to nationwide local news content to all consumers regardless of platform.”

The free app features live and on-demand newscasts from 142 stations in 100 markets, including 48 of the top 50 markets – or 81% of the U.S. population. It also enables users to search by market via an interactive map and for curated content linking coverage of breaking news events from multiple stations.