NewsNation Promotes Brian Entin to Senior National Correspondent

Reporter joined cable network from WSVN-TV, Miami

Brian Entin (Image credit: NewsNation)

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group’s cable news channel, said it promoted Brian Entin to senior national correspondent.

Entin had been a Miami-based correspondent for NewsNation. The network started a missing persons series based on his coverage of the murder of Gabby Petito. 

“Brian is a relentless reporter, determined to get the truth and willing to go wherever a story takes him,” Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation, siad. “He is fearless and a great representative of the kind of in-depth reporting we all strive for at NewsNation.” 

Before joining NewsNation, Entin was an investigative reporter for WSVN Miami. Prior to that, he was a reporter with WPTV West Palm Beach, Florida; WTOC Savannah, Georgia, and KTVO Kirksville, Missouri.

“It’s important for me to continue to cover stories to which other media are not paying close attention and offer viewers a perspective they won’t get from other news outlets,” Entin said. “I want to provide a raw, on-the-ground experience for the viewers.” ■

