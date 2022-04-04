NewsNation Promotes Brian Entin to Senior National Correspondent
By Jon Lafayette published
Reporter joined cable network from WSVN-TV, Miami
NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group’s cable news channel, said it promoted Brian Entin to senior national correspondent.
Entin had been a Miami-based correspondent for NewsNation. The network started a missing persons series based on his coverage of the murder of Gabby Petito.
“Brian is a relentless reporter, determined to get the truth and willing to go wherever a story takes him,” Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation, siad. “He is fearless and a great representative of the kind of in-depth reporting we all strive for at NewsNation.”
Also: Original Anchor Joe Donlon Leaving Nexstar’s NewsNation
Before joining NewsNation, Entin was an investigative reporter for WSVN Miami. Prior to that, he was a reporter with WPTV West Palm Beach, Florida; WTOC Savannah, Georgia, and KTVO Kirksville, Missouri.
“It’s important for me to continue to cover stories to which other media are not paying close attention and offer viewers a perspective they won’t get from other news outlets,” Entin said. “I want to provide a raw, on-the-ground experience for the viewers.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.