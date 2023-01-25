Newsmax Accuses DirecTV Of ‘Political Discrimination and Censorship’

Newsmax, knocked off DirecTV Tuesday night, accused the satellite TV company of “political discrimination and censorship.”

In a statement, Newsmax noted that it was the second conservative news network to be “de-platformed” by DirecTV and its majority owner AT&T. One America News Network was dropped by DirecTV last year.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, said. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN needed to be de-platformed.”

Newsmax said that DirecTV carries 22 liberal or liberal-leaning channels and that all of them get fees. “DirecTV believes only on conservative channel should get a fee.”

DirecTV said it was one of the first distributors to carry Newsmax. Newsmax was not getting a fee and makes its programming available for free online and through several streaming platforms. It said it dropped Newsmax because it didn’t want to raise costs to its subscribers.

Congressional Republicans raised concerns that Newsmax might be dropped, restricting conservative viewpoints on television.